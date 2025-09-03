UAE President, VPs congratulate Inga Ruginienė on appointment as Prime Minister of Lithuania

ABU DHABI, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Inga Ruginienė on her appointment as Prime Minister of Lithuania.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Inga Ruginienė on the occasion.