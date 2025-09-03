Humaid bin Rashid issues Emiri Resolution forming Board of Trustees of International Charity Organisation in Ajman

AJMAN, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Resolution forming the Board of Trustees of International Charity Organisation in Ajman for a renewable four-year term, effective September 1.

The step underscores Ajman’s commitment to supporting the organisation’s humanitarian and development mission.

According to the Resolution, Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi will chair the board, with Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee serving as Vice Chairman. The board members include seven members.

H.H. the Ruler of Ajman expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members for their efforts, affirming that the newly appointed board, with its expertise and capabilities, will continue the organisation’s achievements and embody the UAE’s deeply rooted values of giving and compassion.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, praised the philanthropic organisation’s pivotal role in promoting the values of generosity and humanitarian service.

He congratulated the new board, stressing that charitable work is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s national identity and that past achievements form a solid foundation to be continuously built upon.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi expressed pride in the trust placed in him by the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince. He affirmed that the board will pursue comprehensive strategic plans aimed at ensuring sustainable resources and diverse programmes to support the most vulnerable groups.