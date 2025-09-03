Sharjah Ruler forms council for disability rights

SHARJAH, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree on the formation of the Sharjah Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The decree stipulates that the Sharjah Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities shall be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and shall include the following members: Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services; Maryam Majid Saeed Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department; Dr Khalid Omar Mohammed Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled; Abdullah Saleh Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Board of Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled; and Mona Abdulkarim Al Yafei, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.