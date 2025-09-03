BRIDGE delegation meets Egypt’s leading media institutions as part of global preparatory roadshow for BRIDGE Summit 2025

CAIRO, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the global preparatory roadshow for BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest event for media, content, and entertainment, to be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8–10 with the participation of global media leaders, cultural and creative content makers, and decision-makers from around the world — a BRIDGE delegation led by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director General of the UAE National Media Office and Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, visited Cairo for a series of high-level meetings.

During its visit to the Egyptian capital, the delegation held two extensive meetings with the National Media Authority (NMA) — Egypt’s official body responsible for national television and radio broadcasting — and United Media Services (UMS), the largest integrated media group in the region.

The meetings focused on presenting BRIDGE’s vision to establish a global platform that strengthens effective cooperation in the fields of media, content, and entertainment, and enhances constructive communication in sectors that shape public awareness, cultural identity, and collective creativity.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi said, “Through BRIDGE Summit, we are creating a strategic platform to shape the future of media and content on more humane and balanced terms, combining technology with creativity, and culture with innovation. The Arab Republic of Egypt, with its deep heritage, enduring creativity, and wealth of talent, is a founding partner in this vision and BRIDGE’s main gateway into Africa and the Arab world. Egypt’s presence in BRIDGE is not merely an invitation, but a necessity — because what Egypt has offered over decades of leadership in media, arts, and literature has defined Arab awareness and enriched humanity as a whole. BRIDGE emerges from the UAE with a universal mission to connect East and West, past and future, and we are confident that Egypt will remain a cornerstone in shaping this shared future.”

The delegation met with Ahmed Al Moslemany, Chairman of the National Media Authority, the official body managing Egypt’s national television and radio networks.

Established in 2016, NMA plays a vital role in ensuring credible, culturally authentic content that reflects Egypt’s heritage and identity, while producing multilingual media for international audiences — making it a central tool in enhancing Egypt’s image and influence regionally and globally.

Ahmed Al Moslemany said, “Egyptian media has always played a central role in supporting Arab culture and engaging with its regional environment. BRIDGE’s comprehensive vision enhances this historic position and links it to a wider global system. We are not just looking at another conference — but at a platform that unites media professionals, creators, investors, and policymakers across continents. We see BRIDGE as a bridge for openness and collaboration, offering new opportunities for emerging generations of journalists and content creators to learn, engage, and innovate. The UAE’s initiatives in this field are a vital addition to the future of media in our region, and Egypt is committed to being an active partner in this journey.”

The BRIDGE delegation also met with Tarek Nour, Chairman of United Media Services (UMS), one of the largest media groups in the Arab region, with more than 40 companies across broadcast, print, digital media, drama production, advertising, and sports rights management. Since its establishment in 2016, UMS has built its reputation as a powerhouse delivering impactful content across multiple platforms to diverse audiences.

Tarek Nour praised BRIDGE’s vision, saying, “BRIDGE comes at exactly the right time, as technological acceleration across all sectors is outpacing what we can absorb individually — whether at the level of industries or even nations. There must be a unified system that supports constructive communication and sets ethical and human commitments in dealing with these technologies. UMS is fully prepared to work with BRIDGE in a partnership that delivers benefits regionally and globally, and for humanity as a whole. I also want to commend the UAE’s leadership and institutions for their pioneering initiatives whose impact extends well beyond the UAE and the region. The UAE is a genius in management and marketing; it has built one of the world’s greatest national brands, and it is capable of leading a project of this global scale while maintaining balance and shared interests. The UAE will not stop at succeeding in this project, but will go further, as we have always known it to do.”

In attendance at the meeting on behalf of United Media Services were Ahmed Tarek, Board Member; Ahmed Faiq, Head of Programmes and Government Relations; Samir Omar, Head of News; Dr. Enas Abdel Dayem, President of the United Media Academy; Sameh Gamal, Executive Director of the United Media Academy; and Nahid Khalifa, Chief of Staff to the Chairman.

The meetings concluded with an affirmation that Cairo’s stop was a pivotal part of BRIDGE’s global Roadshow ahead of the 2025 Summit, given Egypt’s weight in media, culture, and economy, and its diversity across traditional and digital media, production, and entertainment. This diversity enriches the preparatory dialogue for the upcoming Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Egypt’s participation comes as part of the global BRIDGE 2025 Roadshow, which has already included New York, London, Osaka, and Shanghai, underscoring that the Summit in Abu Dhabi will stand as a unifying platform reflecting cultural diversity and building bridges between East and West, Africa, the Arab world, and the world at large.