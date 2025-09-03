Adams Street opens office in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a leading private markets investment management firm with more than $62 billion in assets under management (Adams Street), announced the opening of its Abu Dhabi office, the firm’s first presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The new office is in ADGM, one of the region’s most dynamic financial districts. Adams Street’s on-the-ground presence will enhance the firm’s long-standing relationships across the GCC and support its growing investors and strategic partners.

“The opening of our Abu Dhabi office is another milestone for Adams Street and a natural progression of our global expansion. Having a local presence marks our commitment to further developing strategic and long-standing partnerships in the region,” said Jeffrey Diehl, Managing Partner & Head of Investments at Adams Street.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “The decision by leading international firms like Adams Street to establish offices in Abu Dhabi speaks of the tremendous opportunities that the UAE’s capital offers. As the richest city globally, Abu Dhabi is strategically positioned to attract world-class businesses in the asset management sector, and ADGM is proud to support its positioning. We are pleased to welcome Adams Street to ADGM’s vibrant and expanding ecosystem and look forward to seeing their growth strategy unfold in Abu Dhabi and the region.”