UAE’s humanitarian approach extends from Myanmar to Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- From Myanmar to Afghanistan and through Albania, the active participation of the UAE Joint Operations Command and the UAE Search and Rescue Team in relief missions has stood out as a defining example of the country’s humanitarian, civilisational, and ethical commitment.

Only hours after concluding their mission in Albania, teams from the Joint Operations Command and the UAE Search and Rescue teams departed today, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support relief efforts in Afghanistan.

The teams immediately began field assessments in coordination with local authorities to boost rescue operations, expand response capacity, and provide logistical and humanitarian support to affected areas.

In parallel, the UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, dispatched urgent relief supplies including essential goods, medical items, and shelter tents to assist earthquake survivors.

Afghanistan has reported over 1,000 fatalities and 2,800 injuries following the earthquake that struck Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team was recently commended and honoured by the Albanian government for its contribution to extinguishing wildfires in several regions, including Gramsh, Ballolli, and the coastal area of Vlore.

The mission, which began on 12th August, involved qualified personnel, aircraft, and firefighting equipment.

According to Mohammed Al Sharif, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, the team conducted 700 water-drop operations, equivalent to around 1,300 tonnes of water and fire retardant, across 28 aerial sorties. These efforts reinforced bilateral ties and highlighted the UAE’s leading role in international humanitarian action.

On March 31, the UAE swiftly deployed a search and rescue team from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and Joint Operations Command to assist following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar. The team carried out operations across six affected sites, working alongside local authorities and international teams.

The Myanmar government honoured the UAE team for its vital humanitarian efforts. In addition, the UAE dispatched over 200 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies, followed later by more than 167 metric tonnes of additional relief to support nearly 80,000 affected individuals.

Beyond these missions, the UAE also provided humanitarian aid to Chad in January, 30,000 food baskets and over 20,000 blankets for flood-affected communities, and sent 700 tonnes of urgent food supplies to flood victims in Somalia.

On September 1, the UAE announced emergency relief for 960 families affected by floods along Yemen’s West Coast.

The country continues its sustained efforts to deliver humanitarian and relief assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, ensuring aid reaches them by land, sea, and air.