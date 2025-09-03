Ajman Chamber visits University of Melbourne in Australia

AJMAN, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) – A delegation from Ajman Chamber visited the University of Melbourne in Australia to discuss methods of enhancing academic and research cooperation and to explore partnership opportunities in education, scientific research, and the exchange of expertise between both parties.

The Ajman Chamber's delegation was headed by Mahmood Othman Abu Al Shawareb, Member of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, and included Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector.

The delegation was received at the University of Melbourne by Professor Muthupandian Ashokkumar, Director of the Melbourne Global Centre – Delhi and Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor International (South Asia and Middle East).

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the colleges and departments of the University of Melbourne, as well as its key academic specialisations.

The Ajman Chamber delegation also presented the higher education system in the emirate of Ajman, including its leading universities and educational institutions at both local and regional levels.

Ajman Chamber extended an invitation to Australian universities, with a special invitation to the University of Melbourne, to participate in the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition 2026 (AETEX 2026). The goal is to strengthen direct communication between higher education institutions, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and open new horizons for academic and research partnerships that support the development of education and innovation.