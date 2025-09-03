Digital Dubai partners with CIPS to promote excellence in strategic procurement

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) to promote excellence in strategic procurement and advance the professional development of its workforce.

CIPS is a leading international professional organisation and a recognized global authority on procurement and supply standards and best practices.

In the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, the MoU was signed by Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai and Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS MENA

Under this agreement, CIPS will provide applied learning and globally recognised certification programmes to upskill procurement professionals across Digital Dubai. The training will emphasise practical competencies, ethics, and international best practices, and will be rolled out over an 18-month period, with sessions conducted in Dubai by CIPS experts.

Commenting on this MoU, Al Mansoori said, “Digital Dubai is committed to cultivating a future-ready, highly skilled government workforce equipped to lead with innovation, integrity and efficiency. Our partnership with CIPS will ensure that our teams are trained to the highest global standards in procurement and supply chain management, thus strengthening our ability to serve Dubai’s digital future.”

He added, “We also view this agreement as a reaffirmation of the collaborative approach between various sectors—an approach that enables us to keep pace with rapid developments, anticipate future changes, and align with our vision to enhance quality and excellence. Ultimately, this contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s global positioning as a leading model for digital government and sustainable progress.”

Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS MENA, said, “We are delighted to begin this important collaboration with Digital Dubai. Procurement plays a critical role in supporting innovation, agility and value in public service delivery. Through this partnership, we will deliver world-class trainings tailored to Dubai’s ambitions and ensure procurement professionals are empowered with the tools, frameworks and confidence to lead transformation.”

Under the MoU, CIPS will deliver tailored practitioner and advanced practitioner-level trainings, including orientation, competency assessments, and certification aligned with international standards. The programme is part of a broader effort to build national capacity, drive ethical procurement practices, and foster a culture of continuous learning within government.

CIPS continues to be a trusted advisor to governments and organisations worldwide, supporting transformation through capability building, policy alignment, and strategic procurement advice.