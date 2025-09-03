Dubai Culture - LinkedIn partnership continues to empower UAE creative sector

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the strategic guidance of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Authority continues to shape the foundations of a globally connected creative economy.

Since 2020, its pioneering partnership with LinkedIn has stood as a testament to this commitment, equipping creative professionals with the skills, visibility, and networks needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

In just five years, the partnership has enabled creatives to complete 53,500 training courses, watch 265,000 educational videos, and log over 16,800 hours of learning.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said, “This partnership with LinkedIn has shown that connecting talent with knowledge and opportunity can spark transformations that reach far beyond the creative economy, shaping the very way we live, work, and imagine what’s possible. The success we have witnessed affirms my belief in the boundless potential of our creative community; they are dreamers, innovators, and changemakers, and it is our duty to ensure they have the tools to turn their visions into achievements that inspire the world."

The partnership was born during the COVID-19 lockdown, when Dubai’s creative community, like many others worldwide, faced unprecedented disruption. In response, Dubai Culture and LinkedIn launched the initiative to give creatives a lifeline: the chance to sharpen their talents and gain practical skills, training, and business knowledge to keep their careers on track. What started as a crisis measure has since become a pillar of support, building resilience among talent and preparing them to make a lasting impact in a rapidly evolving world.

Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and emerging markets, said, "We are proud to join forces with Dubai Culture, a valued partner that has played a vital role in making our city a hub for creative talent. At a time when upskilling has become a necessity for the entire workforce, this partnership has allowed us to support creative professionals with the tools they need to navigate a rapidly changing world of work and unleash their full potential. We look forward to the next chapter of our partnership to help build and expand the vibrant cultural landscape that benefits both our community and future generations.”

Dubai Culture's partnership with LinkedIn is driving unprecedented growth in the creative talent ecosystem across the UAE. The community of UAE-based creative professionals registered on LinkedIn increased by 175% between 2022 and 2025, outpacing the global growth rate of 104% recorded during the same period. The programme saw 53,500 course registrations by the end of 2024, including learning paths on cutting-edge skills such as artificial intelligence, ensuring that Dubai Culture and LinkedIn are at the forefront of nurturing a future-ready creative community in the UAE and beyond. The partnership is on track to support 10,000 creative practitioners with skills, knowledge, and opportunities by 2025.

Following the groundbreaking success of the programme, H.H. Sheikha Latifa directed, during a meeting attended by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; Ali Matar, LinkedIn EMEA Growth Markets Leader; Lisa Gunnarsson, VP - LinkedIn Talent Enterprise; and a group of CEOs and department managers from both organisations, that the collaboration be extended and expanded.

The emphasis would be on providing creative talent with greater access to opportunities and direct connections to the job market, towards consolidating Dubai’s position as a global centre for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.