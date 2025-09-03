Frontline Heroes Office joins Arab world in marking Arab Health Day tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office affirmed its pride in joining the Arab world in celebrating Arab Health Day, observed annually on 4th September to mark the anniversary of the founding of the Council of Arab Health Ministers.

The Office emphasised that this occasion represents an opportunity to renew the collective commitment to advancing the Arab health sector and strengthening its capacities, thereby safeguarding community health and enhancing the quality of services delivered to individuals.

It also commended the pivotal role of healthcare professionals in the UAE, whose extraordinary efforts serve as a cornerstone in strengthening the national healthcare system and ensuring the continuity of the country’s development journey.

“The Office also affirmed that the UAE’s frontline heroes have always been and continue to remain at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. Their sacrifices were not limited to protecting the community within the nation but extended to embody the UAE’s noble message of extending a helping hand to brothers and sisters in need. They played a pivotal role in providing healthcare support to Gaza as part of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, through medical, nursing, and relief teams, with significant contributions in treating the wounded, caring for patients, and alleviating the suffering of children, women, and the elderly. This reflects the depth of humanitarian solidarity and the unwavering commitment to the values of giving established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”