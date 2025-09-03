Austria affirms importance of EU enlargement towards Western Balkans

VIENNA, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger of Austria has emphasised the urgency of EU enlargement in the Western Balkans.

She said that Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia are crucial for Europe's completeness.

"Without them, the EU is not complete," said Beate Meinl-Reisinger about the Western Balkan states. "We also see concrete progress," she noted.

"Montenegro and Albania are the frontrunners here. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Serbia, we support the rapprochement with Europe. It is important that the benefits are tangible and credible."