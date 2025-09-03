Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2025

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025).

Organised by ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the event takes place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 7 September 2025, under the theme The Legacy Lives On.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed explored several participating pavilions, and reviewed the latest equipment and global technologies dedicated to hunting and equestrian pursuits across 15 diverse sectors, including falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, traditional arts, handicrafts, camping activities, and environmental conservation, as well as other experiences that celebrate deep-rooted Emirati traditions and highlight the richness of the nation’s cultural heritage and identity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also reviewed initiatives led by participating entities to integrate modern technologies with heritage practices, commending their efforts aimed at safeguarding cultural heritage and preserving authentic customs and traditions. He underscored that heritage represents a vital foundation for strengthening national identity and instilling its values among both present and future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed further highlighted that ADIHEX embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision of combining heritage preservation with innovation by offering interactive platforms that enable visitors to explore the diversity of Emirati traditions and discover their authentic cultural and artistic expressions, while contributing to raising community awareness of the importance of heritage as a cornerstone of national pride.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC.

The 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is the largest in the event’s history since its launch in 2003, providing a global platform to discover the latest hunting and equestrianism innovations and technologies.

Bringing together 2,068 top-tier companies and brands from 68 countries worldwide, this year’s edition reinforces its prominence on both the regional and international stage as a premier global destination for enthusiasts of hunting, equestrian sports, and camping, as well as for champions of cultural heritage preservation.