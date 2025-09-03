Presight debuts NewsPulse as its first product on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ABU DHABI, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- Presight today announced the early access launch of Presight NewsPulse on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, its first product launched on the platform.

Presight NewsPulse is an AI-powered news assistant designed to enhance the speed, quality, and insight of news intelligence and reporting.

Presight NewsPulse offers business leaders, analysts, marketers, and communications teams a cloud-based solution to turn global news content into actionable, executive-ready insights within minutes.

Unlike keyword-based tools, Presight NewsPulse leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) to understand meaning, tone, sentiment, and relationships across global news flows. It ingests more than 500,000 articles per weekday in over 100 languages and across more than 200 regions, with continuously refreshed insights every 15 minutes to ensure users are always equipped with the latest news developments. News articles are classified into seven PESTEL categories and over 50 subtopics to deliver decision-ready intelligence.

Presight NewsPulse combines conversational intelligence, context-aware analytics, and automated reporting. Users can interact with the system through a natural language chat interface that remembers prior prompts and provides cited, source-linked answers. Its native iOS application keeps executives informed on the move, offering voice interaction directly on mobile.

The solution uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to produce polished, board-ready reports on companies, countries, industries, or events, delivered in Word format with clear structure and professional presentation. Presight NewsPulse’s suite of pre-built reports also includes daily and comprehensive marketing bulletins, reputation monitoring, public sentiment snapshots, travel advisories, stock and financial reports, economic digests, and geopolitical event analysis, among others. These reports enable users to monitor and manage perception, detect emerging risks, and measure impact across regions or sectors.

Presight NewsPulse is designed to complement, not replace, existing monitoring tools, boosting productivity by helping users generate strategic insights more quickly. It connects to the Global Database of Events, Language, and Tone (GDELT), one of the world’s largest open news databases, ensuring continuous near real-time coverage across countless sources.

Presight NewsPulse is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for which a subscription is required, and Presight will continue to enhance the product, with feedback from users encouraged to inform future updates.