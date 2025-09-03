ADNOC L&S welcomes new shareholders following major $317 million share placement

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S / the Company), a global energy maritime logistics company, today announced the successful completion of a $317 million institutional placement of approximately 222 million shares, representing 3% of its total share capital, by ADNOC Group.

The placement was approximately seven times oversubscribed, one of the highest levels recorded for a regional secondary offering, underscoring strong investor confidence in ADNOC L&S’s strategic direction, financial resilience, and long-term growth outlook.

The transaction increases ADNOC L&S’s free float from 19% to 22%, significantly enhancing liquidity, broadening access to a wider institutional investor base, and reinforcing the Company’s visibility on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The expanded shareholder base positions ADNOC L&S for potential inclusion in the MSCI Index in the upcoming quarterly review, further elevating its global investor profile.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “We are delighted to welcome our new shareholders and grateful for the trust placed in ADNOC L&S. This placement underscores the strength of our business, the resilience of our operating model, and the confidence the market has in our long-term strategy. As we celebrate 50 years of maritime excellence, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy, driving innovation, and creating sustainable shareholder value.”

With over $26 billion in forward-contracted revenues, supported by 960 years of secured contracts across its Integrated Logistics, Shipping, and Services segments, ADNOC L&S is well-positioned to deliver sustained profitability while supporting ADNOC’s global growth ambitions and energy transformation goals. The Company’s strategic fleet expansion, including new LNG carriers and VLECs, underpins its commitment to operational excellence and enhanced service capabilities.

Following the placement, ADNOC retains a strategic 78% ownership, reaffirming its long-term commitment to ADNOC L&S’s success. With a diversified global customer base, 19 offices serving over 100 customers in more than 50 countries, and a track record of robust financial performance, ADNOC L&S continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in global energy maritime logistics.

Despite its formal establishment only a few years ago through the consolidation of ADNOC’s maritime and logistics assets, ADNOC L&S builds on a legacy of nearly five decades of operational excellence. The Company’s 50th anniversary this year marks its transformation into a diversified global energy maritime logistics provider.

The Company recently reported record-breaking H1 and Q2 2025 results, with Q2 revenue up 40% year-on-year to $1,258 million, EBITDA up 31% to $400 million, and net profit rising 14% to $236 million.