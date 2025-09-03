UAE, South Africa discuss strengthening trade, investment ties, private sector collaboration

ABU DHABI, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with the South African Business Council in the UAE to discuss strategies for ways to increase trade, investment, and private sector collaboration between the two nations.

The meeting underscored the UAE's commitment to strengthening its economic relationships with African nations, recognising the continent's increasing importance in global trade dynamics.

During the discussions, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the impressive growth in trade between the UAE and South Africa, noting that the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with South Africa reached US$8.5 billion in 2024 – a 14% increase compared to 2023 and a substantial 120% growth since 2019.

This trade boom continued in the first half of 2025, with non-oil bilateral trade reached US$3.93 billion. South Africa is the UAE’s second-largest non-oil trade partner on the African continent, reflecting the considerable potential and opportunities that exist for both nations’ private sectors to further expand relations.

“The UAE is committed to enhancing its economic partnership with South Africa,” Al Zeyoudi stated. “Today's discussions were focused on encouraging new avenues for private sector collaboration that will benefit both our nations. We are particularly excited about projects related to food security, logistics, infrastructure, tourism, and renewable energy in South Africa and across the continent. By working together, we continue to unlock new opportunities that not only drive economic growth but also contribute to the sustainable development of all our nations.”

The meeting served as a platform to discuss various initiatives aimed at leveraging the existing trade framework for mutual benefit. Al Zeyoudi emphasised the significance of investing in projects that align with sustainable development goals, creating jobs and lasting economic value in Africa.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further explore collaborative projects that will enhance trade relations and economic ties between the UAE and South Africa, paving the way for a prosperous future for both countries.

Over 3,690 South African businesses currently operate in the UAE, spanning key sectors including construction, hospitality, financial services and more. UAE businesses are also increasingly active across South Africa.

DP World is a major logistics operator, while AMEA Power is involved in generating renewable energy. South Africa is the largest exporter in Africa and has the highest nominal GDP on the continent, positioning it as a market with huge potential for increased private sector collaboration, particularly in sectors such as food, transport, and renewable energy, was a focal point of the meeting.