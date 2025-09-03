DP World new Morocco-UK-Europe service to cut export times for fresh produce

LONDON, 3rd September 2025 (WAM) -- DP World is launching a Morocco to UK and North Europe service that will cut export times for fruit and vegetable shipments in the UK by up to two days, offering retailers and consumers better quality produce at lower cost and with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The new “Atlas” service connects key hubs at Agadir and Casablanca in Morocco, with DP World owned ports and terminals, London Gateway and Antwerp Gateway, using two dedicated vessels starting in November 2025. The service will also take improved quality produce into Antwerp for distribution in Europe.

By moving up to 150,000 tonnes of fresh produce from road to sea each year, the route delivers a scale, sustainable logistics solution that reduces emissions by up to 250kg CO₂/ton-km. This is a 70% reduction compared to traditional trucking.

Unlike road transport on the 3,000+km journey, the new shipping service avoids congestion, bouts of serious vandalism and delays at border crossings while offering a smoother passage for delicate produce such as tomatoes and blueberries, which are prone to damage on bumpy roads.

The sea route, leveraging DP World-owned Unifeeder’s vessels and refrigerated containers (reefer), also offers a sustainable alternative to the congestion experienced on the water crossings between Tangier and Algeciras and Calais and Dover for UK- bound cargo.

Rashid Abdulla, MD and CEO, at DP World Europe, said, “We are launching a bespoke solution from Morocco to the UK and the Continent. The key elements of this service -- reliability, fast transit times and modern IT platform -- will provide exporters and retailers with a viable alternative to the current transportation by truck and ensure improved quality produce at lower cost with a significantly reduced carbon emissions.”

To guarantee condition and freshness, DP World has invested in a fleet of 1,250 brand new, modern reefers. In addition, a fleet of 1,000 4’ high cube and 750 20’ dry containers, will satisfy growing demand for general cargo flows between North Europe, the UK and Morocco. DP World will provide full visibility through its unique CARGOES digital platform to provide a true end-to-end supply chain.

Morocco exports over 6.5 million metric tonnes of fruit and vegetables annually to Western Europe, with volumes growing at over 20% year-on-year. Trade agreements and supportive policies are accelerating this momentum, making sea freight a timely and viable alternative to road.

Markus Rodatz, Chief Operating Officer, Freight Europe, at DP World, said, “We are committed to building smarter, more sustainable and more resilient supply chains. The new service gives growers and retailers the confidence that their produce will arrive fresher, faster and in peak condition, while cutting emissions by 70%. By investing in this Morocco to UK and the Continent, we are making trade flow and helping our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

DP World will formally launch the new shipping service an event in Agadir, Morocco, on 18th September.