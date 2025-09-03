Al Zeer claims UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Belgium

WAREGEM, Belgium,3rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Before a packed crowd of nearly 50,000 spectators at Waregem Racecourse, Al Zeer clinched a historic victory in the Belgian leg of the prestigious UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, part of the 32nd edition of the globally renowned series.

The five-year-old stallion, son of Al Mamun Monlau and Assma Al Khalediah (by Amer), owned by Mohammed bin Fahad Al Attiyah, trained by François Rohaut, and brilliantly ridden by Lukas Delozier, stormed to victory in the final strides of the 2,170-meter Group 3 contest, carrying a prize purse of €200,000.

The race unfolded with intense competition among a field of 12 elite contenders. Joe Star (by Al Mourtajez out of Guest Del Falot), owned by Nasser Hilal Al Alawi and partnered by Mickael Forest, led strongly into the final stages. But in the dramatic closing meters, Al Zeer surged forward to snatch the lead, winning by a neck in a time of 2:24:01 minutes. Joe Star secured second, while Nabucco Al Maury (by Azadi out of Nemosie Al Maury), ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, finished third.

The trophy presentation was attended by Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary General of the Higher Organizing Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series, Khalid Al Qaidi, representative of the UAE Embassy in Belgium, and Nelly Philippo Herman, President of the Belgian Arabian Horse Association.

Commenting on the occasion, Musallam Al Amri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series, said:

“We are proud of the tremendous success of the Belgian leg, reflected in the exceptional attendance, fierce competition, and high level of participation from Europe’s leading stables and breeders. This underlines the Cup’s status as one of the world’s most prestigious and historic events for Purebred Arabian horses. We extend our congratulations to owner Mohammed bin Fahad Al Attiyah for Al Zeer’s remarkable victory in Belgium."

The UAE President’s Cup continues to reinforce its leading role in celebrating the Arabian horse’s heritage, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to supporting equestrian sports globally, and promoting the legacy of the Purebred Arabian across international racecourses.