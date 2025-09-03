Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah receives WFP representative to GCC

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received at Nad Al Habayeb Majlis in Ras Al Khaimah, Stephen Anderson, Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Office in the UAE and the Programme’s Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, along with his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Anderson conveyed the thanks of Cindy McCain, WFP Executive Director, to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud, for his generous donation in support of the WFP's operations in the Gaza Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud was recognised among the top five individual donors worldwide for his personal humanitarian contributions to the WFP’s efforts in Gaza. Such contributions have enabled the Programme to provide life-saving food assistance to numerous families in Gaza amidst worsening humanitarian challenges.