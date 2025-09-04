Emirates NBD finances two Boeing 777 freighters for Emirates Airline

DUBAI,4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD has signed a US$350 million aircraft financing deal with Emirates Airline. The facility supports the airline in the delivery of two Boeing 777-200LRF (Long Range Freighter) aircraft, further supporting Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet expansion and growth strategy and reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s position as a centre for global trade and logistics.

This transaction marks Emirates NBD’s first dedicated freighter mortgage style financing partnership with Emirates, secured after a competitive process, and builds on the long-standing partnership between both organisations.

For Emirates, this deal represents the first time it uses a direct, mortgage-style aircraft financing structure without a traditional offshore Special Purpose Company (SPC) setup, demonstrating the airline's strategic shift toward more streamlined financing approaches.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said, “This landmark financing for Emirates Airline demonstrates Emirates NBD's continued commitment to supporting the core sectors that drive the UAE's economic vision.”

Michael Doersam, Chief Financial & Group Services Officer, Emirates Group, said, “Emirates has a robust financing track record and proven ability to access a wide range of funding avenues, and we are committed to developing innovative approaches to our long-term financing strategy. This milestone transaction with Emirates NBD represents our first financing secured against an aircraft with the bank."