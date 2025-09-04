Creators HQ, 500 Global open applications for Creators Ventures Accelerator running as part of Creators Ventures’ 2nd edition

DUBAI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Creators HQ; the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of Visioneers, in collaboration with 500 Global; the world’s most active venture capital firm, announced opening the door for applications for the Creators Ventures Accelerator, launched as part of the second edition of Creators Ventures.

The programme will take place during the upcoming fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the creator economy organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 9th to 11th January 2026 across 3 main Dubai locations: Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

Creators HQ invites content creators and content startups to apply for the programme via (https://creatorshq.com/creators-ventures/), where the participants will present during the next 1 Billion Followers Summit.

20 individuals and businesses active in the content industry will join the Creators Ventures Accelerator programme, organised and supported by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global. Submissions are open until 3rd October.

The programme runs for 10 weeks, during which participants will engage in a diverse curriculum designed to support and accelerate businesses. It blends 500 Global’s venture building expertise with the knowledge and resources of the creator economy.

The Creators Ventures Accelerator is designed to equip participants with the skills, tools, and support needed to scale their businesses sustainably. It also provides them with valuable knowledge, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help build the next generation of leading businesses in the industry.

The programme also aims to help content creators enhance their business performance, gain new skills that enable the launch of globally scalable ventures, and build impactful partnerships with investors, while driving the development of innovative solutions in the impactful content and creative tech industries.

The Creators Ventures Accelerator welcomes applications from leading content creators and startups around the world. Applicants must be registered and at least 18 years of age. Every applicant can only submit once, with all submissions subject to rigorous evaluations to ensure alignment with the programme’s requirements and objectives.

The 10-week programme will culminate in the opportunity for participants to showcase their startup as part of 1 Billion Follower’s Summit’s Creators Ventures Pitch.

The Creators Ventures Pitch will be judged by industry leaders who will assess candidates based on several criteria, including feasibility of the pitched idea, innovation and creativity, potential social and economic impact, quality of the pitch, scalability, and the quality of the idea’s planning and execution. They will also assess the projects’ financial potential and profitability, along with their attractiveness to future investors.

The Creators Ventures Pitch has 3 stages. In the first stage, the judging panel evaluates participant presentations. In the second stage, ten shortlisted applicants move on to the final stage. In the third and final stage, three participants qualify to compete for a promising investment opportunity.

Up to AED50 million is allocated by Creators HQ. Ultimately, the winner receives financial backing and funding to grow their project.

Courtney Powell, COO & Managing Partner, 500 Global said, "Creators are uniquely positioned to disrupt industries, they have the influence, distribution, and community trust that most startups spend years building. By joining forces with Creators HQ, we look to provide infrastructure for these visionaries to evolve into founders who can scale global businesses.”

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit stated that the second edition of Creators Ventures, organised by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global, provides a dynamic platform that brings together the creator industry’s creators, investors and experts under one roof, and fosters the exchange of ideas and collaborations that drive growth in this promising sector.

AlHammadi said, “Creators HQ is dedicated to investing in content creators who are shaping the future with meaningful content and a positive social impact. The programme aims to empower creators to transform their ideas into globally impactful projects. To support this mission, the Creators Ventures Accelerator provides a comprehensive ecosystem of training, mentorship, and guidance. It aims to foster effective partnerships with investors, enabling creators to scale their ventures, achieve sustainable income, and drive transformation in the creator economy and new media industry.”

Creators Ventures, under which the Creators Ventures Accelerator is being organised, aims to provide funding and support to content creators and startups with groundbreaking ideas. It allows participants to pitch their ideas to a panel of prominent investors and sponsors interested in investing and growing these ventures.

The programme brings together content creators, startups, and a group of leading investors to explore pitched ideas, assess their potential, and identify the required support and funding.

Creators Ventures aims to attract global talent and motivate existing content ventures to relocate to the UAE, further establishing its global standing as a global hub for meaningful content.

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with US$ 2.1B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. 500 Global focuses on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. It works closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in emerging markets.

500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,000 companies operating in 80+ countries. It has invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over US$ 1 billion and 150+ companies valued at over US$ 100 million (including private, public, and exited companies).

Its 175+ team members are located in more than 25 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

