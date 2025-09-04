UAE Marine Sports Federation launches initiative to empower athletes with professional profiles

DUBAI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Marine Sports Federation has announced the launch of a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering athletes to build comprehensive professional profiles that highlight their achievements and enhance their ability to attract sponsors.

The initiative includes professional photo sessions scheduled for 6th September and 13th September at the UAE National Olympic Committee headquarters in Dubai, under the slogan, A strong profile is the key to success.

In its statement today, the Federation emphasised that this initiative comes in response to the rapid transformations in the sports industry, where sports marketing and visual identity have become decisive factors in an athlete’s success and ability to secure sponsorship and support.

According to international reports, including the International Sports Marketing Federation’s 2024 report, more than 70 percent of sponsorship agreements are now influenced by the strength of an athlete’s visual identity and professional image.

The initiative seeks to support Emirati champions in presenting themselves in line with global standards, thereby strengthening their opportunities for international participation, attracting sponsorships, and contributing to the UAE’s vision of developing the sports economy and reinforcing its global presence.

Mahaood Al Mansoori, Technical Director of the Federation, said the Federation is committed to launching innovative initiatives that align with global best practices in sports marketing. He added that the initiative is designed to help athletes build strong professional images that reflect their achievements and open new horizons in their careers and sponsorship opportunities, noting that it represents a strategic investment in their future and is fully aligned with the UAE’s vision to support the sports sector and enhance its international standing.

This initiative is part of a broader series of developmental programmes introduced by the Federation to support athletes across both technical and media aspects, thereby enhancing their competitiveness at regional and global levels.

