Hazza bin Zayed visits Al Ain City Municipality, reviews key development projects

AL AIN, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited the headquarters of Al Ain City Municipality, and was briefed on major development projects being implemented across several vital sectors in Al Ain Region.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also received a comprehensive presentation on updates to several development projects in Al Ain Region, including Al Rawdha Square project, which aims to strengthen infrastructure and improve the quality of public facilities, and the Oasis Projects, which symbolise the region’s natural and historic agricultural heritage and contribute to preserving its unique environmental character, ensuring its attraction as a prominent tourism and cultural destination.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also reviewed plans and efforts to develop old neighbourhoods, aimed at preserving Al Ain Region’s heritage identity while enhancing residents’ quality of life through providing integrated modern services that meet community needs.

The visit also included an overview of the Al Ain DNA project, an innovative initiative that seeks to highlight the region’s identity by blending history and modernity, reaffirming the region as a cultural and tourism hub.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Hazza received a detailed briefing on proposed projects for 2026 in Al Ain Region, aligned with the vision of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ongoing efforts to drive comprehensive and sustainable development across the region, enhancing quality of life for all community members.

During the visit, Sheikh Hazza highlighted the significance of moving forward with the implementation of development projects in Al Ain Region according to established plans and timelines, aligning with the vision of the leadership, and contributing to the region’s development to benefit residents and improve quality of life across key sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also reaffirmed that the projects currently underway form a fundamental pillar in consolidating Al Ain Region’s appeal as a leading development destination, by striking a balance between preserving its deep-rooted heritage and upgrading its infrastructure and essential facilities to meet community aspirations and support sustainable growth.

The visit included a tour of the municipality’s exhibition, which showcases its decades of history in its main role serving Al Ain Region and its community, as well as highlighting major achievements and initiatives that have improved municipal services and enhanced their efficiency and quality.

His Highness also reviewed the partial redevelopment project of the municipality’s main building and met employees, praising their efforts in serving the public and encouraging them to continue contributing and innovating in service of Al Ain Region and its residents.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre; and several senior officials from Al Ain Municipality.



