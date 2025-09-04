Humaid bin Rashid reviews ICP's strartegy

AJMAN, 4th September 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Major General Suhail Jumaa bin Kaltham Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of Identity and Passports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), at the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the meeting.

H.H. the Ruler of Ajman welcomed Major General Al Khaili, praising the Authority’s vital role in supporting the national security system and ensuring the highest levels of safety and protection at the country’s borders and entry points.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid was briefed on the Authority’s plans and strategies designed to serve UAE citizens, residents, and visitors, while enhancing the UAE’s global standing, supporting the national economy, and safeguarding society.

Major General Al Khaili expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for the warm welcome, affirming the Authority’s commitment to continuing its teamwork approach with all relevant entities to strengthen performance and further develop services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors in line with international best practices.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.