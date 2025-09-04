UAE extends support to Gaza’s health sector through aid convoy as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A UAE humanitarian aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip today through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt, as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to support and relieve the Palestinian people during the current circumstances, under the framework of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoy comprised 23 trucks, including 16 loaded with medical supplies donated by the UAE to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Gaza for distribution to hospitals across the Strip. These supplies included medicines, medical solutions, and life-saving equipment such as ventilators, dialysis machines and filters, respiratory support devices, infusion pumps, and blood glucose monitors.

The shipment also contained essential healthcare furnishings and equipment, including advanced hospital beds, pediatric and neonatal beds, patient stretchers for emergency transfers, wheelchairs, and medical crutches. Supporting equipment, such as specialised refrigerators for storing sensitive medicines and vaccines, was also provided.

In addition, seven trucks carried assorted food supplies to help address urgent nutritional needs.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, working to alleviate their suffering and secure essential needs for the most vulnerable groups.