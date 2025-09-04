Dubai Future Foundation launches third cohort of Lead & Design Programme with 41 participants

DUBAI, 4th September 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has launched the third cohort of the Lead & Design Programme, with 41 participants from across Dubai’s government and private sectors.

The programme aims to cultivate a culture of innovation and empower national talent with design-thinking skills to turn challenges into opportunities. Through learning these skills, participants will be able to support their entities to become future-ready and create services with human-centred design.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said, “The Lead & Design Programme focuses on building national capabilities and highlighting the importance of design thinking in government work. This is an innovative approach to public sector work that puts people at the heart of public service design.

“This programme enables participants to collaborate on designing future scenarios through a mix of theoretical training and hands-on practice. Their learnings can be applied to their respective entities to enhance institutional performance and help improve quality of life for society.”

Running over 13 weeks, the programme features interactive workshops and lectures on creativity and systematic thinking. Participants will also learn to use a range of design thinking tools and skills, as well as how to apply them to planning. There will also be opportunities to meet leading experts and specialists in the field.