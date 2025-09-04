MoHAP participates in ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign to enhance prevention, safety

DUBAI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior (MoI), has participated in a series of innovative initiatives as part of the unified ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign.

The traffic drive aims to raise awareness of preventive measures that protect the health and safety of community members, reduce road accidents, and prevent illnesses arising from high summer temperatures. These efforts are set not only to promote public health but also to build a preventive society that enjoys sustainable health and safety.

MoHAP’s participation in the campaign seeks to protect the public health and ensure road safety, as well as to foster healthy lifestyles, improve awareness of prevention, and supporting healthy choices during travel, work, and mobility.

The awareness efforts also align with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which features high-impact initiatives and focuses on expanding partnerships with federal and local entities, thereby reinforcing prevention as a daily practice that safeguards individual health and reduces burdens on the healthcare system.

As part of the Ministry’s involvement in the campaign, a package of field awareness activities was delivered in collaboration with partners through MoHAP’s representative offices in the Northern Emirates. These activities addressed road travel safety, the health of drivers and passengers, and the importance of avoiding leaving children inside vehicles.

They also highlighted the need to carry a first aid kit, drink water regularly, avoid heavy meals before journeys, wear sunglasses to improve vision, alternate drivers in cases of fatigue or fever, and refrain from leaving medicines inside vehicles. Additional advice included ensuring good ventilation and taking breaks every two hours.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, stressed that the ministry’s efforts within the ‘Summer Without Accidents’ campaign are part of a joint approach with the Ministry of Interior to enhance community safety on the roads.

Al Rand added that the Ministry is committed to increasing awareness of preventive mechanisms against injuries and reducing health burdens associated with accidents and rising temperatures. He noted that simple behaviours with significant impact can support and protect public health, ensuring a safe and healthy summer that offers wellbeing and happiness for all.

Al Rand further said, “We highly appreciate the Ministry of Interior’s efforts in developing unified traffic awareness campaigns that that reinforce MoHAP’s mission to promote a culture of health and responsibility both individual and collective in line with the goals of the “Year of Community”.

“We are keen to provide a clear impact measurement methodology and joint performance indicators that help decision-makers improve policies and direct resources effectively. Through a proactive approach, we offer prevention, readiness, and effective communication as key tools to safeguard quality of life in the UAE, protecting families from accidents and injuries during the summer season. This reflects our values that ‘People Come First’ and that protecting life is a shared responsibility.”

For his part, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, emphasised that the ministry will continue to support initiatives that enhance community protection and prevention, in cooperation with MoHAP.

Al Harthi added, “We reaffirm our commitment to raising community awareness of preventive measures that safeguard lives and ensure public safety. These innovative initiatives embody the nation’s vision of building a preventive society that enjoys lasting security, protection, and safety. By reducing road accidents and promoting safety for the new school year, we demonstrate that the integration of efforts among various entities strengthens our ability to protect society and create a safe and healthy environment for present and future generations.”