Sheikha Fatima: Prophet’s birthday anniversary reinforces values of mercy, tolerance

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), extended her warmest congratulations and blessings to the people of the UAE and to the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima that this blessed anniversary represents a profound moment of faith, in which we recall the values of mercy, tolerance, and justice embodied by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in his eternal message.

She stressed that following his noble path is the way to strengthen unity within the nation and build cohesive societies grounded in security and peace.

“We ask Allah the Almighty to bring this blessed occasion back to our beloved homeland and the Islamic nation with goodness and blessings, and to grant peace and stability to all the peoples of the world,” she said.