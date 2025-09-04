Al Qasimia University launches first master's programmes

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University (AQU) has announced the launch of two Master's programmes: Arabic Language and Literature at the College of Arts and Humanities, and Jurisprudence and its Principles at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, with the start of the 2025–2026 academic year.

This is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of the University, with the aim of enabling university graduates and researchers from around the world to continue their postgraduate studies.

The university's postgraduate programmes have received widespread interest from students and researchers from around the world, with a total of 1,343 applicants, 468 for the Arabic Language and Literature programme, and 873 for the Jurisprudence and its Principles programme.

After fulfilling the admission requirements and conducting personal interviews, the university approved the admission of 30 male and female students representing 20 different nationalities, forming the first cohort of the university's College of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research.

In his speech during the graduate student reception, Professor Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of AQU, emphasised that the accreditation of these two programmes represents a strategic step in AQU journey towards academic and research excellence. He praised the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and his forward-looking vision, which has positioned the university in a leading global position among higher education institutions.

Al Khalaf added that the university continues to offer quality programmes that meet the aspirations of students and researchers from various countries and contribute to preparing a generation of academics and researchers capable of serving their communities and spreading the moderation of Islam and the Arabic language in their homelands.

Al Khalaf explained that the two master's programmes have received accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the United Arab Emirates, making them the first master's programmes offered at the university since its establishment.

Al Khalaf concluded his remarks by calling on students to take advantage of this distinguished academic opportunity, which opens up broad horizons for scientific research, innovation, and academic and professional excellence.

The curriculum for each programme consists of 33 credit hours divided between compulsory and elective courses, culminating in a specialised academic thesis. The programme design ensures that studies are held in the evening, allowing a wider range of researchers and employees to pursue their postgraduate studies.

The Master's Programme in Arabic Language and Literature aims to prepare academic competencies capable of delving deeply into the linguistic and literary heritage and opening up to modern research methods, particularly for non-native Arabic speakers. The Master's Programme in Jurisprudence and its Principles seeks to establish Islamic knowledge according to a solid scientific methodology, with a focus on emerging issues, Islamic objectives, and the rationale behind rulings. This qualifies its graduates to contribute to the fields of fatwa, judiciary, and academic research.