UAE chairs 164th ordinary session of Arab League Council

CAIRO, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE today chaired the164th ordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, held at the General Secretariat headquarters in Cairo, in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The UAE was represented in presiding over the session by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State. The Council discussed the Secretary-General’s report on the activities of the General Secretariat and the implementation of the Council’s decisions between the 163rd and 164th sessions, in addition to the semi-annual report of the Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of Decisions and Commitments.

The Council also reviewed a number of Arab and regional issues on its agenda.