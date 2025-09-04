Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University sign MoU

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals, governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU).

The agreement aims to provide advanced and specialised clinical training opportunities for the university’s medical and health sciences students within the hospitals’ modern facilities, strengthening the bridge between academic knowledge and practical experience, and preparing a new generation of highly qualified healthcare professionals.

This MoU is particularly significant as it marks the first agreement of its kind to be signed across all medical facilities under Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals. It encompasses Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman, and Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah. Together, these facilities offer a capacity of nearly 600 beds, employ over 2,500 healthcare professionals, and include 630 physicians.

The signing ceremony was held at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah in the presence of representatives from all participating hospitals, Salem Al Sharhan, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, and a number of academic leaders.

The event underscored that this agreement establishes a platform for future joint initiatives that will serve both the healthcare and academic sectors.

"The MoU reflects the Office’s commitment to advancing health education and scientific research in the UAE," said Dr. Aref Al Shehhi, CEO of The Medical Office at PureHealth.

"Opening the doors of the Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals network to future medical professionals represents an investment in preparing capable and skilled cadres who can contribute to shaping the future of medicine in the region," he added.

Dr. Al Shehhi further noted that the agreement "embodies the strategic vision of The Medical Office to foster pioneering academic partnerships that drive integration and ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare."

Professor Ismail Matalka, President of RAKMHSU, said, “This partnership with Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals strengthens the bridge between education and clinical practice. By working together, we can provide our students with outstanding training opportunities, support the professional growth of healthcare staff, and ultimately enhance the quality of patient care in the UAE.”

The MoU further outlines expanded areas of collaboration, including the implementation of joint research initiatives, faculty exchange, internship training, and contributions to professional development and continuing medical education. Both parties are also committed to organising joint academic activities, sharing scientific and research publications, and participating in collaborative events such as symposia, conferences, and workshops.