Hazza bin Zayed: Prophet’s birthday anniversary affirms values of mercy, love, tolerance

AL AIN, 4th September 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region has extended his congratulations to the UAE leadership, government, and people on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday anniversary.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the world with greater goodness, love, brotherhood, tolerance, and peace on this occasion.

In his statement, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed affirmed that this blessed anniversary is a time to reflect on the noble life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who established the principles of justice and goodness and illuminated humanity’s path with values of love and harmony.

He emphasised that it is an occasion to follow the Prophet’s example in spreading tolerance and fraternity among peoples across the world.