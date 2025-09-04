Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul General of Netherlands

DUBAI, 4th September 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office in Dubai, has received the consular credentials of Paul Jeroen, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at MoFA’s Dubai Office.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in performing his duties, and commended the strong political, economic, commercial, and investment relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.