Ras Al Khaimah Chamber reinforces trade relations with Pakistan Business Professional Council

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received delegation of the Pakistan Business Professional Council led by Dr. S. Qaisar Anis, Vice Chairman of the Council, and Muhammad Iqbal Naseem, Director of the Council, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, and discussed several issues aiming to enhance the trade collaboration between the two sides, including ways to enhance the trade and investment relations in addition to exploring the available opportunities in the Ras Al Khaimah market.

Both parties stressed the importance of boosting the economic partnerships with the private sector as well as the governments’ support to the business initiatives between them.

Al Nuaimi underscored the important role of the Chamber in supporting and enabling Pakistani businessmen in the United Arab Emirates and abroad through offering a reliable platform for communication, knowledge sharing, and collaboration between entrepreneurs and professionals from the members of the Pakistan Business Council and their peers from the Chamber’s members in Ras Al Khaimah.

He welcomed the regular visits in the future to develop a framework for concluding a strategic partnership between the two parties, including discussion of the promising collaboration opportunities and exploring the potential of joint investments that strengthen the relations that connect the Pakistani businessmen and the business community and partnerships in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Dr. Anis highlighted the role of the Pakistan Business Professional Council in supporting and empowering Pakistani businessmen in the United Arab Emirates.

He expressed hope for signing future memorandums of understanding with the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to facilitate closer collaboration, share information, and support business expansion.

He noted that the Pakistan Business Professional Council is keen for its members to engage with potential partners, investors, and decision-makers through events, regular business seminars, and forums, welcoming cooperation with the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber for the benefit of both parties. He also emphasised that the Council serves as a bridge between the Pakistani business community at home and abroad and the wider, thriving UAE market for investors and entrepreneurs.