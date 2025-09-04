Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has visited the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. toured the exhibition, which is attracting participation from 68 countries across 15 sectors, and reviewed the latest offerings showcasing innovation, sustainability, and heritage.

H.H. commended the exceptional standards and strong international participation, which further enhance the exhibition’s global stature and cultural significance.