UAE, Angola issue joint statement on state visit of Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – On 25 August 2025, the UAE and the Republic of Angola issued a joint statement on the occasion of the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to the Republic of Angola.

The full text of the joint statement follows:

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, held a state visit to the Republic of Angola at the invitation of His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola. The visit, the first by a President of the United Arab Emirates to Angola, signals a renewed era of partnership and a shared ambition to elevate bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the Heads of State held substantive discussions on bilateral, regional, and global developments, identifying key areas where enhanced cooperation would deliver strategic value. They emphasized deepening collaboration in political, economic, technological, and in governance, with a shared focus on achieving measurable outcomes that support national development and long-term prosperity.

The Heads of State welcomed the growing progress in the UAE–Angola relations and noted the strong alignment between their national visions, as well as their shared ambitions for development. They committed to build on this momentum to unlock opportunities at scale.

The Heads of State expressed deep concern over ongoing conflicts across various regions, including in Africa and the Middle East. They reaffirmed that lasting peace and sustainable development are inseparable and emphasized the urgent need to rebuild trust, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and uphold the norms that underpin global stability. They recognized the important role of regional organizations, including the African Union, the League of Arab States, and relevant sub-regional bodies.

Against this backdrop, the Heads of State highlighted the critical importance of regional perspectives in shaping global solutions and affirmed that amplifying African voices is essential to effective global governance. They commended African‑led peace efforts and stressed the value of regional leadership in advancing peace, recovery, and long‑term stability. In particular, they acknowledged Angola’s growing role in promoting peace on the continent. They reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable paths to ending conflict.

The Heads of State unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism. They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace and coexistence and their rejection of intolerance, hate speech, discrimination and all forms of extremism.

The Heads of State expressed their concern over the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a cessation of settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They stressed the urgent need for the rapid, unhindered, and safe delivery of humanitarian assistance at-scale, through all means to civilians in need. They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-State solution, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The Heads of State emphasised the importance of adherence to international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and refraining from the use of force or threats. In this respect, they called for an end to the occupation of the three islands of the UAE - Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa - which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

The Heads of State emphasised the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means and highlighted the vital role of the African Union in spearheading these efforts to address challenges across the continent. In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, commended His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, for his exemplary leadership as the current Chairperson of the African Union, recognizing his prominent role in promoting peace.

The Heads of State welcomed the signing of over 60 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning trade, energy, education, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, environment, and agriculture, including a landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) laying the groundwork for deeper economic collaboration. They noted that these frameworks open new pathways for accelerating bilateral trade, expanding private-sector partnerships, and unlocking long-term investment opportunities. The Heads of State reiterated their commitment to advancing shared regional ambitions—particularly in infrastructure to support inclusive growth.

The Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade relations between their countries, as reflected in the signing of the MoU to establish the Angola-UAE Joint Business Council and the increasing number of bilateral business engagements. Recent trade missions and partnerships across energy, infrastructure, and technology have underscored strong interest from the private sector on both sides. The Heads of State affirmed their commitment to sustaining this momentum and encouraging further collaboration through entities and platforms that support long-term investment and economic integration.

Concluding the visit, the Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the UAE-Angola partnership. They underlined that sustained collaboration – anchored in mutual respect and aligned strategic priorities – will be essential to addressing shared challenges, driving inclusive development, and expanding opportunities for both countries, their peoples, and the region.