Sharjah Ruler supports rehabilitation of Beirut Grand Theatre

BEIRUT,4th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has provided financial support for the rehabilitation of the historic Beirut Grand Theatre. This initiative is part of the international campaign launched by UNESCO to restore the cultural landmark in the Lebanese capital.

Representing His Highness, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, attended the official announcement ceremony held in Beirut. The event saw the presence of Lebanese Minister of Culture Ghassan Salameh UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Mayor of Beirut Ibrahim Zeidan, and a number of officials, intellectuals, and engineers.

In his speech, Al Owais emphasised the significance of international cooperation in cultural preservation, stating: “We are pleased to participate in this occasion, which affirms the joint efforts to preserve Arab and global cultural heritage and support cultural progress for all societies.”

He affirmed that the Ruler of Sharjah has long been committed to launching cultural initiatives and fostering cooperation with countries and global organizations. Al Owais cited the enduring partnership between Sharjah and UNESCO, marked by numerous awards and cultural projects, as part of the UAE’s broader vision to enrich the global cultural scene.

He concluded by conveying His Highness's greetings and wishes for success to all attendees.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay commended the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous support and deep belief in the power of culture to build bridges between peoples. She described the initiative as a vital contribution to UNESCO’s global mission and highlighted Sharjah’s influential presence in both the Arab and international cultural arenas.

Azoulay noted that the restoration of the Beirut Grand Theatre will help revive its role as a regional hub of artistic and cultural exchange.

In his remarks, Lebanese Minister of Culture Ghassan Salameh thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for being the principal donor to the Beirut Grand Theater’s rehabilitation. He praised H.H.'s ongoing support of Arab cultural initiatives, stating that the gesture goes beyond financial aid — it reflects a deep-rooted commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage and promoting Arab artistic expression.

Salameh emphasised that the theater's revival will enhance regional cultural dialogue and restore its historic role as a beacon of creativity.

Following the ceremony, Al Owais and attendees toured the theatre to inspect its current condition. Engineers provided a detailed overview of the structural challenges and plans for restoration. Ghassan Salameh explained the building’s historical importance and reviewed the many cultural and artistic events it hosted in its prime, underscoring its value as a symbol of Arab cultural heritage.

Originally designed by Youssef Aftimos and built by Jacques Tabet in the 1920s, the Beirut Grand Theater officially opened in 1929. The venue hosted major international theatrical and operatic performances until the mid-1970s.

The 630-seat theater includes an orchestra, two balconies, a stage equipped with specialized mechanisms, a small steel dome that moves on rails, and a decorative stained-glass ceiling in the lobby. Though abandoned for decades, it remains one of Beirut’s most iconic cultural landmarks.