Sharjah highlights heritage preservation efforts in Cuba

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – A delegation from the Sharjah Archaeology Authority and the Holy Quran Academy showcased Sharjah’s global efforts in preserving and safeguarding human heritage, and promoting scientific research and cultural knowledge, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This took place during a scientific seminar organised by the Cuban Society for Biological Anthropology, in collaboration with the Office of the Historian of Havana, attended by a select group of academics, researchers, and diplomats. The event was part of Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen cultural and scientific cooperation and to highlight the emirate's Archaeology legacy and Quranic museums.

The delegation, which was an honorary guest at the University of Havana and the Cuban Society for Anthropology, included. Eisa Yousif, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority; Dr. Faisal Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Museums and Institutional Communication & Marketing Departments at the Holy Quran Academy; and Khalid AlHamid, Head of Protocol at the Sharjah Archaeology Authority.

Eisa Yousif, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, stated: “Our participation in Cuba reflects Sharjah’s commitment to being actively present on the global academic stage—not only by showcasing its exceptional Archaeological sites, such as the Mleiha but also by contributing to shaping future perspectives on archaeology and its role in fostering human dialogue. We view Mleiha as a living laboratory for understanding the deep history of the region and its long-standing connections with other civilisations.”

“Supported by the vision and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we highlight Mleiha’s scientific and cultural value. These efforts position Sharjah as a leading center for archaeological discoveries while strengthening its role as a platform for global knowledge exchange and collaboration.”

The Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority added: “This participation also reflects the Authority’s commitment to highlighting the Archaeology sites of the emirate, as they represent a global heritage that deserves study and preservation. It further reinforces Sharjah’s status as a capital of global culture and Archaeology research, and a prominent destination connecting East and West.”

For his part, Dr Faisal Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Museums and Institutional Communication & Marketing Departments at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, expressed the pride of the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, in taking part in this event at the University of Havana, which aimed to strengthen Sharjah’s cultural presence and establish bridges of intellectual dialogue with Latin America.

Al-Suwaidi said: “The Sharjah delegation arrived in Havana preceded by the emirate’s remarkable cultural reputation—one that tells the story of the tireless efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his exceptional vision in safeguarding culture and preserving history—an endeavor that deepens identity and enriches heritage.”

He added: “The attendees were deeply impressed by Sharjah’s Museum and Quranic experience, particularly the way in which the Holy Quran is presented to the world. The University of Havana requested copies of the materials presented in the Academy’s lectures to be shared with students across its faculties, so they may serve as an important reference within the university.”

Al-Suwaidi concluded: “Through such participations, we are keen to highlight Sharjah’s and the UAE’s leadership in serving the Holy Quran, preserving heritage and knowledge, and highlighting the history of the Quran’s writing, its sciences, and its scholars. We also present models of the Academy’s projects and its unique manuscripts, which help promote cultural exchange and enrich shared human dialogue.”

On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation also toured several Archaeology and cultural landmarks, including the Arab House in Havana, the House of the Marquises of Arcos, the Anthropology Museum, and Las Terrazas Nature Reserve—Cuba’s first UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve—as well as a number of other museums and sites of mutual interest.



