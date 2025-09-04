SCC welcomes prominent Indian figures

SHARJAH,4th September, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the joint coordination between the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) and the Emirates Scholar Research and Studies Centre, Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the SCC and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Scholar Research and Studies Centre, received a high-level Indian delegation.

The delegation included Preneet Kaur, former Minister of State for External Affairs and former Member of Parliament for Patiala, and Manisha Gulati, former Chairperson of the Punjab State Women’s Commission.

This reception comes within the framework of the ‘Year of Community 2025’ initiatives launched by the United Arab Emirates. The meeting reflects the joint efforts of the Council and the Centre in building academic and research partnerships, strengthening international cooperation, and promoting knowledge-based dialogue between leaders and institutions.

This direction forms part of the Emirates Scholar Research and Studies Centre’s ongoing commitment to being a leading research institution that seeks to open new horizons for joint research, contributing to the development of a society founded on knowledge and global partnership.

In his welcoming address, Dr Abdullah Al Nuaimi affirmed that the meeting reflects the UAE’s keenness to strengthen robust international partnerships based on mutual respect and cultural and intellectual exchange. He highlighted the depth of historical ties between the UAE and India. He also emphasised the joint role of the Council and the Centre in fostering scientific and intellectual dialogue, serving the development journey, and enhancing the UAE’s global presence as a nation open to cooperation and international partnerships.

For her part, Preneet Kaur expressed her deep appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Chairman of the SCC. She praised the distinctive initiatives of the Emirates Scholar Research and Studies Centre in empowering scientific research and supporting researchers across various disciplines. She described the Centre as a pioneering model of international academic integration, affirming that joint initiatives in research, education, and innovation between the UAE and India would contribute to a more stable and prosperous future for both nations.

The meeting concluded with a presentation by the Emirates Scholar Research and Studies Centre on its key strategic projects. These included discussions on mechanisms for developing scientific publishing, expanding research in artificial intelligence, and building further academic partnerships at regional and international levels. The session reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to continuing its role in advancing research collaboration and knowledge exchange, in line with the UAE’s strategic approach to building a cohesive and globally connected society.