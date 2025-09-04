Expo Centre Sharjah participates in ICCA Middle East Summit

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – Expo Centre Sharjah, represented by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and member of the WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council, participated in the ICCA Middle East Summit 2025, held for the first time in Bahrain.

The event brought together a high-level group of leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from the conference and exhibition industry, along with over 100 regional and international experts from across the Middle East and beyond.

Al Midfa began his participation with a series of business meetings with senior officials and stakeholders.

In his meeting with Dr Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA, the two discussed the future of international business events and the role of artificial intelligence in advancing the global meetings industry.

Both parties stressed the importance of enhancing global cooperation among exhibition centers and launching specialised trade fairs that support economic growth across various sectors.

In another key meeting, Al Midfa met Sara Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), and Chairperson of Exhibition World Bahrain.

They explored opportunities for future collaboration, knowledge exchange, and joint strategies to attract large-scale events.

The discussions also addressed the importance of advanced infrastructure to reinforce the region’s competitiveness in the global events industry.

Al Midfa reaffirmed Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to driving innovation and regional cooperation in the MICE sector, with a focus on adopting global best practices and smart technologies.

He highlighted how the integration of artificial intelligence and smart tech into exhibition operations improves efficiency, delivers actionable insights, and enhances the experience for both visitors and exhibitors, creating greater value for all stakeholders.