Ajman hosts Big Bad Wolf, largest book fair in world

AJMAN, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – Ajman is hosting Big Bad Wolf, the world’s largest book fair, for the first time.

This is sponsored by the Department of Tourism Development. It takes place at the Ajman Youth Center from September 25 to October 5, 2025.

The exhibition includes more than 250,000 books with discounts of up to 90%, and prices starting from only AED 2.

It is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm, and entry is free throughout the 11-day exhibition period.

The exhibition is held in cooperation with the Government of Ajman, and with the support of the Sharjah Book Authority In strategic partnership with the Office of Special Educational Affairs in Ajman and the Ajman Youth Center.

The official announcement came during a press conference held yesterday at the Ajman Youth Center. Representatives of the Ajman government, the Tourism Development Department, and a number of publishers were present.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Tourism Development Department in Ajman, stressed that hosting the exhibition reflects the emirate’s commitment. It supports culture and knowledge and promotes reading in society.

For his part, Andrew Yap, founder of the exhibition, pointed out that the goal of “Big Bad Wolf” is to make reading accessible to everyone around the world.

He considered that books are not a luxury, but a right for everyone.

The “Big Bad Wolf” initiative was launched in 2009. It expanded to include more than 50 cities in 17 countries. This is with the aim of promoting literacy and spreading the culture of reading.

Ajman is its 51st stop in the Middle East, offering a unique experience for book lovers of all ages With a wide selection of books in various fields, from fiction and science to children’s books and self-development.