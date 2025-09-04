Global leaders, innovators to headline IGCF 2025

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – The countdown to the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) has begun, and with it comes the unveiling of a powerhouse lineup of global voices who will take the stage in Sharjah on 10–11 September 2025. Held under the theme of “Communication for Quality of Life,” this year’s edition is set to be its most ambitious yet, with 237 speakers from across the world leading over 110 dynamic events.

From world-renowned educators and tech pioneers to senior government leaders and international diplomats, IGCF 2025 will transform Sharjah into a global crossroads of ideas and action, exploring how communication can be used as a practical tool to improve lives and build lasting partnerships. The two-day programme is anchored in five critical pillars: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability and the green economy, and will feature keynotes, dialogues, workshops, and interactive platforms designed to deliver practical solutions.

Dr Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, will offer a national perspective on building resilient food systems and public trust in food security policies. Hamed Al Hamed, Founder and CEO of Gracia Group and Chairman of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association, will present a local smart-farming model that links consumers to national produce and reduces waste. FDr. Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA), will showcase an integrated agro-livestock model that lowers losses through efficient value chains.

Gary Burniske, Managing Director of the Center for Global Food Security at Purdue University, brings an international perspective on resilient supply chains and cross-border partnerships, while Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden, Executive Director of Supply Chain at Sharjah Cooperative Society, shares retail-sector insights on inventory and demand management to minimise community-level waste.

Sheikha Dr Najla Ali Al Mualla, Director of the Central Laboratories Department at Sharjah Municipality, will highlight the role of laboratories in early warning and quality control for the environment and food, and how these efforts are translated into accessible public messages. Khaled Kabbara, Communications Officer at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the GCC, will outline a humanitarian approach to building trust and readiness during health crises and protecting the most vulnerable.

Dr Fatima Barqji of Wayne State University (USA) will present research on the effectiveness of “health persuasion” in mobile-health campaigns and in managing type-2 diabetes. Dr. Sameera Setoutah, Associate Professor and health-communication researcher, will discuss nutrition-communication tools in smart governments and how to turn data into actionable public guidance.

The education pillar features Sal Khan, Founder and CEO of Khan Academy, who will explore the shift from learning to empowerment and connecting future skills with open-education platforms. Professor Oussama Khatib, robotics expert, Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, and President of the International Foundation for Robotics Research (IFRR), will present a practical vision that aligns “human intelligence” with interactive technologies to shape advanced learning experiences. Elias bin Awad bin Al-Thawab bin Saif Al-Ma’ani, President of the Arab Parliament for the Child, will lead a parliamentary simulation that builds dialogue skills and early civic awareness among youth.

Dr Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Parents Councils Committee, will discuss school excellence as an effective pathway to sustainability. Sheikha Dr. Lobna bint Ali Al Khalifa, Director of Higher Education & Vocational Reviews Directorate at Bahrain’s Education & Training Quality Authority, will address quality-assurance tools and aligning outcomes with future needs. Katie Merx, Founder & CEO of Merx Communications (USA), examines education-and-life narratives in corporate communications and their measurable impact. Amaj Rahimi-Midani, Founder & CEO of Poseidon-AI (USA & Singapore), will showcase practical AI applications in learning and entrepreneurship, while author and broadcaster Hind Khlaifat, General Manager of Deraya Speakers, shares experience in youth empowerment and creating public-facing educational content.

This pillar explores the transition toward more efficient, lower-impact cities. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, will discuss digital transformation as a lever for resilient urban services. Sheikh Dr Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Environmental Advisor to the Government of Ajman, will present practical models for shifting urban behaviour and encouraging responsible lifestyles. Dr Zaid Nawaiseh, Secretary General of the Ministry of Government Communication in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, will outline a “communication governance” framework to embed sustainable living within institutions and communities.

Salah Khaled, Director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, will expand on the educational dimension of sustainable development and community partnerships. Sherif Tawfik, Chief Partnership Officer – AI, Sovereignty, and Cybersecurity at Microsoft, will explain how cloud infrastructure and technology policy can support sustainability goals. Dina Sherif, Executive Director of the MIT Kuo Sharper Center for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship, will present entrepreneurship models oriented toward sustainable prosperity and their economic and social impact.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, will lead a dialogue on economic diplomacy and cross-sector partnerships to accelerate the shift to a low-emissions economy.

Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, will explore green-partnership and investment opportunities with one of Asia’s largest markets. Her Excellency Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, will reflect on European experiences in the green innovation economy and their impact on labour markets. Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, will highlight the Nordic model in clean technologies and energy efficiency, while Jorge Archila, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, will discuss avenues for cooperation with Latin America in low-emissions value chains.



