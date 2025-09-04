UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in Cyber Tech – Tokyo 2025

OSAKA, Japan, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC), continued its active engagement on the sidelines of Expo 2025 Osaka through a series of panel discussions and dialogues on cybersecurity and digital threats. The Council also took part in the Global Cybersecurity Conference "Cybertech Tokyo 2025", with efforts focused on strengthening the exchange of expertise and information at the international level regarding fast-evolving cybersecurity challenges, as well as exploring ways to bolster crisis response mechanisms.

The Council’s participation in Cybertech Tokyo 2025, hosted in the Japanese capital, underscored the UAE’s commitment to playing a central role in supporting global efforts to safeguard critical digital infrastructure and reinforce international cooperation against growing cyber threats amid rapid technological advancements.

Cybertech Tokyo 2025 highlighted both the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging digital technologies, featuring cutting-edge solutions from leading and startup companies alongside distinguished speakers, including senior government officials, industry leaders, and executives from around the globe. As a premier global platform for cybersecurity dialogue, Cybertech fosters cross-border partnerships, facilitates business opportunities, and showcases the latest innovations, challenges, and solutions in combating global cyber threats.

The conference covered a wide range of security and technology themes, including critical infrastructure protection, cyber ptotection, defense, and research and development. The UAE Cybersecurity Council participated in two main sessions: the first focused on safeguarding cybersecurity in the ports and maritime sector, where global leaders presented advanced strategies to secure maritime routes and global trade lines from potential cyberattacks.

National best practices were shared on building resilient cyber systems capable of mitigating risks and ensuring the continuity of global trade and the protection of the digital economy.

The second session brought together cybersecurity leaders from around the world to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation and build cross-border partnerships to combat cybercrime and strengthen intelligence sharing on emerging threats and attacks.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Council held a high-level meeting with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, met with Corey Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Treasury, to discuss collaboration in financial cybersecurity and global digital governance.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of the Crystal Ball platform as an effective tool for international cyber cooperation, enabling the secure and rapid exchange of threat intelligence among states and institutions. Such platforms are critical in the face of rising cross-border cyberattacks, fostering joint analysis, shared learning, and proactive defenses to strengthen resilience at both the national and global levels.

The Council also held a bilateral meeting with Japanese counterparts, focusing on enhancing cooperation in research and development, as well as capacity building in cybersecurity. Both sides emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange and technology transfer to support digital transformation strategies and ensure sustainable, collaborative solutions against growing threats.

A separate meeting also was held with Indian officials, addressing opportunities for joint efforts in protecting critical digital infrastructure and sharing expertise in government and private-sector cybersecurity. The discussions explored closer collaboration in artificial intelligence, cloud security, and smart city cybersecurity applications.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti emphasised that the Council’s participation marks a pivotal step in keeping pace with the digital transformation era, particularly as AI and other disruptive technologies present new challenges. He stressed that rapid digital transformation underscores the importance of international cooperation to safeguard the future of the global digital ecosystem.

He further noted that multilateral partnerships within the global cybersecurity community help ensure that the advancement of AI technologies goes hand in hand with a commitment to open innovation and knowledge exchange. According to Dr. Al Kuwaiti, collective approaches and shared expertise enhance international resilience, readiness, and adaptability, creating a safer and more prosperous environment for the digital economy, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for cybersecurity excellence and innovation.

These meetings and engagements reaffirm the UAE’s strategic direction toward building a broad network of international partnerships that strengthen collective efforts to secure the global digital space. The UAE’s active role in this conference reflects its commitment to shaping a safer and more stable digital future while cementing its standing as a leading force in cybersecurity both regionally and globally.

