Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 2,200

KABUL, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, the third tremor in the same region since Sunday, when one of the country’s deadliest quakes in years killed more than 2,200 people, according ro Reuters.

The tremor, at a depth of 10 km (six miles), followed the earlier quakes that flattened villages in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, left tens of thousands homeless and injured more than 3,640 people.

Rescue workers on Thursday pulled bodies from the rubble of homes razed in Afghanistan's earthquakes.

Search operations continued in the quake-hit mountainous eastern areas, the Taliban administration said, announcing a new death toll of 2,205 with at least 3,640 people injured.