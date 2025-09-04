Dubai Culture, National Youth Orchestra launch Emirati Music Education Programme

DUBAI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Youth Orchestra – Dubai (NYO Dubai), in partnership with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched the Emirati Music Education Programme, a new initiative designed to discover and develop young Emirati musicians.

The initiative aims to enriching the cultural and creative scene with new energies capable of supporting the sector's sustainability and strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for the creative economy.

Developed under the Dubai Cultural Grant, the programme offers participants structured training in music history, theory, and classical performance practices.

Students will receive instruction in string and wind instruments, choral and ensemble work, and benefit from workshops with NYO Dubai’s faculty.

Dubai Culture invites emerging Emirati talents to register for the programme via the website www.nyo.ae. Applicants will undergo an admissions test to determine their musical proficiency before joining the programme.

