Hazza bin Zayed visits 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibitio

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

Organised by ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the event takes place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 7 September 2025, under the theme ‘’The Legacy Lives On''.

During the visit, H.H. toured several national, regional and international pavilions and was briefed on a range of products and innovations in the fields of hunting, equestrianism and camping.

H.H. also explored sections dedicated to handicrafts, traditional industries, folk arts and cultural heritage, in addition to a number of initiatives and efforts by participating entities to preserve the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of ADIHEX as a comprehensive international platform that brings together leading companies and institutions specialising in hunting, equestrian sports and outdoor activities to showcase their latest innovations.

H.H. also highlighted the exhibition’s role in promoting traditional crafts and folk arts, preserving authentic Emirati customs and traditions, and enhancing their presence within the community, aligning with the Year of Community initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan o reinforce national identity and strengthen social cohesion.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed commended the efforts of the exhibition’s organisers and participants and their role in educating younger generations about the UAE’s cultural heritage.

H.H. acknowledged the exhibition’s contribution to attracting enthusiasts of hunting, equestrianism and camping to the capital, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional and international destination for the preservation and promotion of heritage and cultural traditions.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, along with a number of senior officials.

The 22nd edition of ADIHEX is the largest since the event was launched in 2003. It provides a global platform to explore the latest innovations and technologies across 15 diverse areas, including hunting, equestrianism, camels, saluki dogs and traditional crafts, alongside a wide range of live and interactive heritage shows.

This year’s event features more than 2,000 exhibitors and brands from 68 countries, reflecting the exhibition’s prominent standing at both regional and international levels, and establishing it as a primary destination for enthusiasts of hunting, equestrian sports and cultural heritage preservation.

