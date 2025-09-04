UN Security Council calls for Libyan-led, Libyan-owned political process

NEW YORK, 4th September, 2025 (WAM) – The members of the UN Security Council called on Libyan institutional stakeholders to engage fully, transparently and in good faith, without preconditions, and make the compromises necessary to progress a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process, facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). They reiterated their call upon the international community to support this process.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the briefing by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), Hanna Tetteh, in which the SRSG outlined the road map to advance a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process. The road map aims at, inter alia, ending the transitional period, progressing the agreement of unified institutions, taking the country to free, fair, transparent, and inclusive presidential and legislative elections in line with Security Council resolution 2755 (2024), within an overall time frame of 18 months, and, in parallel, convening a structured dialogue with Libyan institutional stakeholders and the people of Libya.

The members of the Security Council noted with concern the fragile security environment in Libya and underlined the importance of safeguarding security and stability across Libya. They urged all Libyan parties to respect the 2020 ceasefire and refrain from any unilateral action that could endanger the fragile security situation and the security of civilians.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the recent completion of Municipal Council Elections in 34 Libyan municipalities, commended the High National Elections Commission for its efforts, and noted the suspension of local elections in a number of municipalities. They also reiterated the importance of ensuring full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women in the process.