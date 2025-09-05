Arab Foreign Ministers affirm Syria’s unity, back political resolution

CAIRO, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, emphasising its rejection of all forms of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.

The Council stressed in its final decisions and recommendations at the conclusion of its 164th ordinary session that the Syrian crisis can only be settled through a political solution, calling on all Syrian parties to engage constructively in the political process in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the Geneva outcomes in order to achieve lasting stability.

On the humanitarian front, the Council highlighted the UAE’s significant contributions, through the Emirates Red Crescent, in extending urgent humanitarian and relief assistance to the Syrian people affected by conflicts and natural disasters. It further commended Arab and international contributions that help mitigate civilian suffering and provide essential medical, food and shelter support.

The Council underlined its continued support for Arab and international efforts to combat terrorism and extremist organisations in Syria, stressing that the elimination of terrorist strongholds is essential to safeguarding Syria’s security and ensuring regional stability.

The Council convened its 164th ordinary session on Thursday at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo, under the UAE chairmanship. Representing the UAE, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, reviewed major Arab issues, most notably the Syrian crisis, humanitarian and relief support, and files concerning Arab national security and joint cooperation.