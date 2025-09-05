GDP up by 0.1% in euro area, 0.2% in EU in Q2-2025

BRUSSELS, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – In the second quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2025, GDP had increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.6% in the EU in the second quarter of 2025, after +1.6% in the euro area and +1.7% in the EU in the previous quarter.

Denmark (+1.3%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Croatia and Romania (both +1.2%). Decreases were observed in Finland (-0.4%), Germany (-0.3%), and Italy (-0.1%).