Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq receives Noura Al Kaabi

ERBIL,5th September, 2025 (WAM) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq Masrour Barzani received Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi,UAE Minister of State, and Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Iraq in general, and the Kurdistan Region in particular, as well as ways to expand avenues of cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests, benefits the two brotherly peoples, and contributes to achieving their aspirations for development and prosperity.

Noura Al Kaabi conveyed, during the meeting, the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Masrour Barzani, and their wishes to the Republic of Iraq and its brotherly people for continued progress, prosperity, and advancement in all fields.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders. He also expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

The two sides reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields of common interest, affirming the depth of the historical and close ties between the two brotherly nations, which span political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian dimensions.

This meeting came on the sidelines of the UAE’s participation in the official inauguration of several cultural and heritage sites in the Iraqi city of Mosul, which were reconstructed with funding from the UAE in partnership with UNESCO.

The official opening ceremony marked a significant milestone in the process of restoring some of the city’s most prominent historical landmarks under the “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” initiative.