Denmark should consider Euro for deeper EU ties, Central Bank Governor says

COPENHAGEN, 5th September, 2025 (WAM) – Danes should consider joining the euro if they want a bigger role in the European Union, according to their central bank chief, who hinted that such a move could insulate the nation from global turbulence.

Denmark is “already a euro country” in a macroeconomic sense because of its foreign-exchange peg, but adopting the single currency would allow it to “take stronger part in the decision making, be stronger integrated” in regional cooperation, Governor Christian Kettel Thomsen said in an interview on Thursday.

“One could ask what would be the difference? I think the reasons should be found in, would you rather see Denmark as more integrated in European cooperation?” he told Bloomberg Television in Copenhagen. “We are in the EU cooperation in general, but the ECB or the euro is quite an important part of that.”

A decision to adopt the single currency is ultimately political, Thomsen said, noting that “a very large majority of the population” backs the existing arrangement of a fixed exchange rate. Even so, he suggested that joining the euro could offer added security against a volatile backdrop.

“One might consider that if the world is more uncertain, if the rules of the game have become more unclear, and you can’t count on everyone to follow them, then as a small country you are safer together with the others,” he said.

The nation secured an opt-out from adopting the euro in 1992, a position reaffirmed in a 2000 referendum. Among the six remaining non-euro members of the EU, Danish voters are the most skeptical about joining, and its governments try to steer clear of the issue